Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,223 shares during the quarter. QTS Realty Trust accounts for 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.23% of QTS Realty Trust worth $41,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,879,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $37,453,000. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $358,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTS. Raymond James upped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. CSFB increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.36.

NYSE:QTS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $59.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,053,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -731.25 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $63.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.84). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

In related news, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $2,357,270.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

