Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 73,179 shares during the quarter. Portland General Electric accounts for 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $42,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POR traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.84. The company had a trading volume of 431,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,731. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $55.74. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $37.83 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on POR shares. Guggenheim lowered Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

