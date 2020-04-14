Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 127.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 278,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,844 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.15% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $30,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,700,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,608,000 after acquiring an additional 961,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,803,000 after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,660,000 after buying an additional 39,785 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,402,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,324,000 after purchasing an additional 227,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,455. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.24 and a beta of 1.10. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

