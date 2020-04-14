Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Holdings in Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Aaron’s, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,509 shares during the period. Aaron’s makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 3.15% of Aaron’s worth $47,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $51,366,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 668,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 452,097 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 1,539.0% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 378,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,622,000 after buying an additional 355,500 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aaron’s by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 457,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,119,000 after buying an additional 226,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $12,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Aaron’s from $88.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Aaron’s from $67.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of AAN traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.69. 779,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,526. Aaron’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Aaron’s had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aaron’s, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.11%.

Aaron's, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in three segments: Progressive Leasing, Aaron's Business, and DAMI. The company also engages in the sale, lease ownership, and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances, and accessories.

