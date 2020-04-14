Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 276,280 Shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 276,280 shares during the period. Axis Capital accounts for 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.26% of Axis Capital worth $40,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 385.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 203,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,590,000 after buying an additional 161,745 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Axis Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Axis Capital by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Axis Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.33. 1,782,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.89. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $67.51.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $786.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Axis Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Axis Capital from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Axis Capital from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In other Axis Capital news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,392.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Benchimol bought 2,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 10,464 shares of company stock valued at $435,902. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

