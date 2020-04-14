Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 182,440 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 962,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,440 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.37% of Hologic worth $33,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hologic from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

HOLX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,715,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.40. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.49 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. Hologic had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $850.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

