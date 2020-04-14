Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 1,465,477 Shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 20.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,461,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465,477 shares during the quarter. Qurate Retail Inc Series A accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $51,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 34,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.33. 3,746,331 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,285,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day moving average is $8.33.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.62% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRTEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.