Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Purchases 105,006 Shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 7.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,574,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,006 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $34,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WYND. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,442,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,061,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,938,000 after purchasing an additional 463,156 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 974,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,373,000 after purchasing an additional 453,268 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,325,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,504,000 after purchasing an additional 262,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,190,000 after purchasing an additional 171,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $66.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

NYSE WYND traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,992,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,186. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $44.05. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.97. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $13.74 and a one year high of $53.13.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $981.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 92.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Wyndham Destinations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.59%.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.