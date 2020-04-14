Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 146,413 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,594,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $1,337,713,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $572,319,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,375,470 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,264,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,858 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after purchasing an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.57.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $6.90 on Monday, reaching $269.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,929,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,511,916. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $165.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

