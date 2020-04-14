Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,407 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of McKesson worth $33,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in McKesson by 10.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 703.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $131.02. 1,593,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,827,634. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $111.71 and a 1-year high of $172.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.12.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,136.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total value of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,715,880.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,187 shares of company stock worth $1,809,908. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on McKesson from $153.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Guggenheim upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.73.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

