Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,284,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233,780 shares during the period. Ashland Global makes up about 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 2.13% of Ashland Global worth $64,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ASH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ashland Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.56.

NYSE ASH traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,203. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.79. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo purchased 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

