Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,223 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.18% of AmerisourceBergen worth $32,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, with a total value of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,274.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total transaction of $794,613.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,378 in the last three months. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,118,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,191. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $70.55 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

