Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,699,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,948 shares during the period. Altice USA makes up 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $60,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,255,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Altice USA by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 19,821 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Altice USA by 1,549.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 8,889,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,947,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,131,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,855,000 after acquiring an additional 306,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Altice USA from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Altice USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.83.

Shares of NYSE ATUS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,126,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 118.62 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.78. Altice USA Inc has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Altice USA Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

