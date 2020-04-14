Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $36.97 Million in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,969,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Humana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,049,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,829,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,869,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 257.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,168,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $428,129,000 after acquiring an additional 841,298 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after acquiring an additional 633,216 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $343.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $6.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $348.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,380,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,477. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $311.77 and its 200 day moving average is $326.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Humana Inc has a 52 week low of $208.25 and a 52 week high of $384.99. The stock has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.79.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

