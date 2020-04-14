Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.05% of S&P Global worth $31,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,618,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,958,000 after acquiring an additional 56,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $933,971,000 after acquiring an additional 201,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $619,639,000. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 997.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,784,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $487,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,256 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI traded down $15.11 on Monday, hitting $268.44. 2,893,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,419. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $252.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.75. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

