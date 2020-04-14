Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $78.16 Million Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 773,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 108,857 shares during the period. Zimmer Biomet comprises about 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $78,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.36. 2,060,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,107. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.98. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $161.11. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $136.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.