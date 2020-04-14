Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $48.17 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,128,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 561,695 shares during the period. Marvell Technology Group makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.32% of Marvell Technology Group worth $48,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,070,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320,000 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 1,279.5% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $117,391.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,732 shares of company stock worth $639,091. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,652,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,251,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.45 and a 12-month high of $28.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.81 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.