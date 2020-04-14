Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $45.23 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,480 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for approximately 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.73% of Assurant worth $45,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIZ. Boston Partners raised its position in Assurant by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 77,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,181,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 799.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Assurant by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,286,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its stake in Assurant by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Assurant by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 195,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,618,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

NYSE:AIZ traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $108.57. 320,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,459. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.29. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $76.27 and a one year high of $142.61. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assurant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.