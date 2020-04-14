Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $39.80 Million Stake in Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX) by 137.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,645 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $39,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,599,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,353,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 557,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,571,000 after purchasing an additional 82,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim sold 1,098,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $101,697,086.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Montgomery sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total value of $922,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,160,487.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,108,166 shares of company stock valued at $102,629,440 in the last ninety days. 3.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $110.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.18.

NYSE TPX traded down $1.96 on Monday, reaching $45.37. 722,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,419,898. Tempur Sealy International Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.04.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.15 million. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE:TPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.