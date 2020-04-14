Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.71 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,448 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.33% of Burlington Stores worth $34,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period.

BURL traded down $10.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $166.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,703,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,151. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 0.64. Burlington Stores Inc has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $250.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day moving average of $207.80.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.02. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 131.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores Inc will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 2,000 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $5,903,343.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BURL. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price (up from $245.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

