Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $33.14 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 46,402 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $33,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,312,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 227,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 57,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Pfizer by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,327,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,045,279. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a market capitalization of $196.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.03.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

