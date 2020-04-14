Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,705,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,124 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises about 0.7% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.62% of Fidelity National Financial worth $42,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNF. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 3,228.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.95.

Shares of FNF traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.86. 3,975,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,163. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

