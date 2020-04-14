Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Decreases Holdings in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,107,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,368 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 1.0% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $56,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LAMR. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $3.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $47.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,349,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,135. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.28 and a 200 day moving average of $80.40. Lamar Advertising Co has a one year low of $30.89 and a one year high of $96.82.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $462.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.04 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $93.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

