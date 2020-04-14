Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 494,797 shares during the quarter. FirstEnergy comprises 1.2% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.33% of FirstEnergy worth $72,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4,370.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 532.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FE traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $43.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,922,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,372. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $32.00 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FE shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.90.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

