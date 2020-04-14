Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,160,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 115,869 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.56% of UGI worth $30,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 157,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of UGI by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,516,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,638,000 after purchasing an additional 138,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the third quarter worth about $477,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI during the fourth quarter worth about $641,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of UGI by 19.9% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 36,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $28.69. 1,278,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,976. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $55.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. UGI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.02%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

UGI Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

