Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 8,401 Shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the quarter. Packaging Corp Of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.89% of Packaging Corp Of America worth $73,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKG shares. Argus upgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Packaging Corp Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Packaging Corp Of America from $89.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.86.

PKG traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.86. 742,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,264. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.35. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $71.05 and a 1 year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Packaging Corp Of America will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 41.31%.

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, Director Robert C. Lyons bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.88 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,808.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

