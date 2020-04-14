Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 2,688 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 815,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $31,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

Shares of MO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.44. 8,449,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,586,869. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $57.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.17, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.35.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. Altria Group’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

