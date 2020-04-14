Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Buys 10,017 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.16% of AutoZone worth $31,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Buckhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AZO shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cfra upgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,325.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,164.87.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at $739,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO stock traded up $1.36 on Monday, hitting $942.19. 218,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,896. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $934.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,086.47.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 63.24 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.