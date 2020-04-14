Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 6,529.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,272 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.22% of Akamai Technologies worth $33,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.00.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,311 shares of company stock valued at $2,438,395 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,017,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,927. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

