Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,041,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270,773 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 1.19% of SLM worth $36,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SLM by 49.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 43.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 321,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 6.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of SLM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,871,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,564. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLM. Citigroup increased their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

