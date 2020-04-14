Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 259.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,131,633 shares during the period. US Foods makes up approximately 1.3% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 1.97% of US Foods worth $76,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 468.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in US Foods by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USFD traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $17.99. 3,330,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,194,686. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

