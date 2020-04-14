Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 673,550 Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 673,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,863,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooktree Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Unilever stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.80. 1,700,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,486. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.63. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

