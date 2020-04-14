Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 89,312 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,697 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 89,312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Target worth $31,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 503,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $53,868,000 after purchasing an additional 188,381 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Target by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,624 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 39,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.68. 3,234,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,217,345. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.49. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $70.03 and a 1-year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. Target had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.68.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

