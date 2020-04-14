Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 82,932 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 82,932 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.98% of Deckers Outdoor worth $36,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,977,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 728,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,944,000 after purchasing an additional 419,145 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,379,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 315.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 231,121 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after purchasing an additional 175,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 264,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,622,000 after purchasing an additional 126,275 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.40.

Shares of DECK traded down $5.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.35. The stock had a trading volume of 326,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,058. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.65 and its 200 day moving average is $161.00. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $203.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.