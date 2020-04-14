Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 8,262 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.48% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $35,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HII. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,359,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $842,837,000 after purchasing an additional 345,138 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 250,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 187,810 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $38,159,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1,338.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 105,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,563,000 after buying an additional 98,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 550,894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $138,208,000 after buying an additional 79,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $207.92 per share, for a total transaction of $831,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $437,047.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian J. Cuccias sold 2,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.58, for a total transaction of $418,066.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,885,823.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $296.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.29.

Shares of HII traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.59. The company had a trading volume of 214,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.52. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.23.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.16. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 20.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

