WD-40 (WDFC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 16th

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th.

WD-40 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. WD-40 has a dividend payout ratio of 56.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WD-40 to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.1%.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WDFC opened at $154.26 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $151.16 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $183.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 0.09.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $100.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.10 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 35.90%. WD-40’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven A. Brass sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.14, for a total value of $128,047.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $225.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bicycle maintenance products comprising wet and dry chain lubricants, chain cleaners and degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.