Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 309,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.07% of Waste Management worth $28,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Waste Management by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.75. 1,977,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,945,025. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total transaction of $8,481,390.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on WM. CIBC assumed coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.