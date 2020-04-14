WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions to the marine and energy markets. It serves merchant, offshore, cruise and ferry, navy and special vessel company. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WRTBY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.50.

WRTBY remained flat at $$1.41 during trading on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.02. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $3.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

