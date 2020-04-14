Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Winmill & CO. Inc.

Winmill & CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Warrior Met Coal Inc (NYSE:HCC) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. owned 0.34% of Warrior Met Coal worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,904,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,375,000 after buying an additional 952,930 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,839,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,009,000 after purchasing an additional 419,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,908,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,612,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,507,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCC. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Warrior Met Coal stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $12.54. 751,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,636. The stock has a market cap of $628.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Warrior Met Coal Inc has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $33.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.98.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

