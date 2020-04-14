Wanchain (WAN) Achieves Market Cap of $16.00 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001873 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Huobi. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $16.00 million and approximately $379,272.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005638 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008048 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 123,899,997 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, DragonEX, Bitbns, Huobi and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

