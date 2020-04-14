Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) Declares Interim Dividend of $0.03

Wam Global Ltd (ASX:WGB) declared a interim dividend on Friday, January 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

WGB opened at A$1.83 ($1.30) on Tuesday. Wam Global has a fifty-two week low of A$1.36 ($0.96) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.47 ($1.75). The firm’s fifty day moving average is A$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is A$2.12.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 40,568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.31 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,590.38 ($66,376.15). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 94,912 shares of company stock worth $213,120.

WAM Global Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies. WAM Global Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

