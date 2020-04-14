WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th.

Shares of WAA stock opened at A$0.94 ($0.67) on Tuesday. WAM Active has a 52 week low of A$0.74 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of A$1.13 ($0.80). The company has a quick ratio of 42.32, a current ratio of 42.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$0.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 million and a PE ratio of 7.77.

In other news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson acquired 126,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.08 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of A$136,903.11 ($97,094.41).

WAM Active Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by MAM Pty Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

