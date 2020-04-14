Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stake Raised by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,054,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

