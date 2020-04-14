Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DIS. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.91.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.45. 16,848,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,342,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.64. The company has a market capitalization of $191.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.