Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by CRA Financial Services LLC

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

NYSE DIS traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.03. 19,840,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,219,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.64. The company has a market cap of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

