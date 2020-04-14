Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD decreased its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,727 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Walmart were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 in the last three months. Company insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMT traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.30. 8,054,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,515,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $98.85 and a 52-week high of $128.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

