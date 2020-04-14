Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,987 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.58.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $37,403,190. 50.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $3.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,054,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,602. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $344.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $98.85 and a 52 week high of $128.08.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.