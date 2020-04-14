Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Acquires 20,027 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 120.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 15,877,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744,160 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,787,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,397 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,630,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,628,979,000 after buying an additional 1,991,307 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,043,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,972,223. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.