Wagerr Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2,531.00 (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000311 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24 and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $2,531.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004739 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000174 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 42.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000076 BTC.

About Wagerr

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 210,614,027 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,234,413 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

