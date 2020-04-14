Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wabash National Corporation is one of the leading manufacturers of semi trailers in North America. Established in 1985, the company specializes in the design and production of dry freight vans, refrigerated vans, flatbed trailers, drop deck trailers, and intermodal equipment. Its innovative core products are sold under the DuraPlate, ArcticLite, and Eagle brand names. The company operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: Transcraft Corporation, a manufacturer of flatbed and drop deck trailers; and Wabash National Trailer Centers, a retail distributor of new and used trailers and aftermarket parts throughout the U.S. and Canada. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wabash National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Wabash National stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $6.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Wabash National will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,937,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,465,000 after buying an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,283,000 after buying an additional 44,039 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after buying an additional 25,860 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 156.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,378,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after buying an additional 840,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wabash National by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 850,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,497,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter.

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

